Mariupol says children's hospital destroyed by Russian bombing
A children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday. "The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday. "The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. The destruction is colossal," it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.
The report could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
