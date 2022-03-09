Left Menu

Argentina corn exporters expect Spain to ease import rules after talks, industry body says

Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC grains export and crushing chamber, said Argentina would have ample supplies of 2021/22 corn, currently being harvested, to meet any shortfall in Spain linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We already had several talks with the Ministry of Agriculture of Spain and the Spanish feed industry sector, and Spain confirmed that they're going to do it," Idígoras said, referring to an easing of restrictions on corn imports.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:35 IST
Argentina corn exporters expect Spain to ease import rules after talks, industry body says

Argentina's corn exporters have held talks over selling corn to Spain, the head of the country's grains export chamber said on Wednesday, with expectations that the European country will ease imports rules amid a supply crunch due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Spain's government and the wider European Union have yet to confirm any plans to ease rules on Argentine corn imports, currently restricted. The vast majority of corn in Argentina, the world's no. 2 exporter, is genetically modified. Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC grains export and crushing chamber, said Argentina would have ample supplies of 2021/22 corn, currently being harvested, to meet any shortfall in Spain linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We already had several talks with the Ministry of Agriculture of Spain and the Spanish feed industry sector, and Spain confirmed that they're going to do it," Idígoras said, referring to an easing of restrictions on corn imports. "The flexibility will not only be for the subject of biotechnology, but also for the subject of sanitary controls in terms of residue," he added.

Spain's and Argentina's agriculture ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022