Left Menu

EU blacklists Aeroflot CEO, more oligarchs in new sanction round - Official Journal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:36 IST
EU blacklists Aeroflot CEO, more oligarchs in new sanction round - Official Journal
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union on Wednesday blacklisted the CEO of Russian airline Aeroflot, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's son-in-law and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian citizens sanctioned include Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company; Semenovich Vinokurov, who is married to Lavrov's daughter; Eduardovich Oseevsky, president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services; and Igorevich Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot, the EU's Official Journal said.

The measures come on top of a barrage of other sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine and aim to further increase pressure on the two countries' economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022