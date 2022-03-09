EU blacklists Aeroflot CEO, more oligarchs in new sanction round - Official Journal

The European Union on Wednesday blacklisted the CEO of Russian airline Aeroflot, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's son-in-law and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian citizens sanctioned include Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company; Semenovich Vinokurov, who is married to Lavrov's daughter; Eduardovich Oseevsky, president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services; and Igorevich Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot, the EU's Official Journal said.

The measures come on top of a barrage of other sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine and aim to further increase pressure on the two countries' economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)