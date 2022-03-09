EU blacklists Aeroflot CEO, more oligarchs in new sanction round - Official Journal
The European Union on Wednesday blacklisted the CEO of Russian airline Aeroflot, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's son-in-law and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian citizens sanctioned include Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company; Semenovich Vinokurov, who is married to Lavrov's daughter; Eduardovich Oseevsky, president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services; and Igorevich Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot, the EU's Official Journal said.
The measures come on top of a barrage of other sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine and aim to further increase pressure on the two countries' economies.
