141 people stranded in J&K, Ladakh airlifted: Officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Indian Air Force and state-run helicopter service provider Pawan Hans on Wednesday airlifted 141 people stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

The IAF's AN-32 aircraft, also known as the Kargil Courier, transported 110 people while Mi-172 Pawan Hans helicopter flew 31 people to their destinations. As many as 41 people were flown from Jammu to Kargil and 14 from Kargil to Jammu, they said.

Similarly, an AN-32 aircraft flew 15 people from Kargil to Srinagar and 40 from Srinagar to Kargil, they said.

The Mi-172 Pawan Hans helicopter transported 31 people from Srinagar to Kargil and three from Leh to Kargil.

The IAF has been operating C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway owing to heavy snowfall in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

