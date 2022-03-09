Left Menu

Tobacco group BAT suspends Russia capital investments, scales back marketing

Camel and Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its business in Russia continued to operate, but that it had suspended all planned capital investment in the country following the Ukraine invasion. Smaller London-listed rival Imperial Brands also said on Wednesday that it had paused operations in Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:23 IST
Tobacco group BAT suspends Russia capital investments, scales back marketing

Camel and Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its business in Russia continued to operate, but that it had suspended all planned capital investment in the country following the Ukraine invasion. BAT, which has 2,500 workers in Russia and major local manufacturing operations, also said it was "scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalising our marketing activities."

The Ukraine crisis has put pressure on multinational companies to take action, with a growing list of consumer products manufacturers distancing themselves from Russia this week. BAT's announcement comes hours after Philip Morris International Inc suspended its planned investments in Russia and said it would scale down manufacturing in the country. Smaller London-listed rival Imperial Brands also said on Wednesday that it had paused operations in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022