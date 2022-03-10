Left Menu

Russian banks can lend to firms owned by non-residents - finance minister

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-03-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 02:37 IST
Russian banks can lend to firms owned by non-residents - finance minister
  • Country:
  • Canada

Russian banks will be allowed to lend to companies controlled by non-residents, the finance ministry said on Wednesday amid sanctions that have prompted many western firms to pull out or suspend operations.

"This decision was taken so that companies wishing to continue their business activities in Russia can work normally and receive loans from domestic banks," the ministry said in a statement. It did not give details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
2
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022