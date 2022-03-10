Russian banks can lend to firms owned by non-residents - finance minister

Russian banks will be allowed to lend to companies controlled by non-residents, the finance ministry said on Wednesday amid sanctions that have prompted many western firms to pull out or suspend operations.

"This decision was taken so that companies wishing to continue their business activities in Russia can work normally and receive loans from domestic banks," the ministry said in a statement. It did not give details.

