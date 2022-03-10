Caterpillar suspends operations in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:41 IST
Caterpillar Inc said on Wednesday it was suspending operations in its manufacturing facilities in Russia, joining a growing number of companies that have halted business in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.
"Operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions, and we are suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing facilities," a company spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Caterpillar Inc
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine