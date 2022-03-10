Caterpillar suspends operations in Russia

Caterpillar Inc said on Wednesday it was suspending operations in its manufacturing facilities in Russia, joining a growing number of companies that have halted business in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

"Operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions, and we are suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing facilities," a company spokesperson said.

