BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Paul Conway To Join As Chief Economist/Director Of Economics

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 05:34 IST
BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Paul Conway To Join As Chief Economist/Director Of Economics

Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* PAUL CONWAY WILL JOIN THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND AS CHIEF ECONOMIST/ DIRECTOR OF ECONOMICS Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2022/03/reserve-bank-seeks-feedback-on-insurance-enforcement-and-distress-management Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

