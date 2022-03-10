BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Paul Conway To Join As Chief Economist/Director Of Economics
Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
* PAUL CONWAY WILL JOIN THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND AS CHIEF ECONOMIST/ DIRECTOR OF ECONOMICS Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2022/03/reserve-bank-seeks-feedback-on-insurance-enforcement-and-distress-management Further company coverage:
