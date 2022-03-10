Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners land in Delhi from Bucharest

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 119 Indians and 27 foreigners landed at Hindon air base here from Romanian capital Bucharest on Thursday morning, sources said.

These Indians and foreigners were stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive that began on February 24, they mentioned.

This was the 17th flight that the IAF has operated to evacuate people stranded in Ukraine.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24.

The IAF flight -- which was operated on a C-17 military transport aircraft -- landed in Delhi around 5.40 am on Thursday, sources said.

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received the Indians and foreigners at the air base, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)