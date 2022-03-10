Left Menu

KPTL receives LoI for Rs 3,276-cr order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:35 IST
KPTL receives LoI for Rs 3,276-cr order
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said it has received the letter of intent (LoI) for an order worth Rs 3,276 crore.

In a statement, the company said the LoI is for a ''prestigious project'' involving design, engineering, supply and construction of a HVDC power transmission line of 700 km.

The estimated value of the project stands at Rs 3,276 crore, it said without divulging any further information.

The LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, the company said.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said, ''We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the LoI. This landmark achievement has been on several counts — intensive efforts...over the past several years..., strong client relationships, and deeper penetration into the focused markets on the back of our strong technical and execution capabilities.'' KPTL is a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022