Pay To Earn Games: The Future of the Digital Economy

Back in the day, gaming was divided into two main types: free-to-play (F2P) and pay-to-play (P2P). The latter was the most popular since players had to acquire physical games CDs so they could play games.

However, with the rise of the internet, F2P games became commonplace. While free, some additional aspects of these games are locked behind paywalls. On the other hand, other games depend on ad revenue to keep their services free.

Yet, when cryptocurrencies and the metaverse went mainstream, an additional type of gaming ensued: pay-to-earn. With these games, players can make money by playing the game and exchanging their rewards for cash or crypto.

Besides this, pay-to-earn isn't exactly new. Take MMORPGs for instance: high-level players were able to sell their accounts or rare items for huge amounts. Even though it was pretty common, these practices were usually frowned upon and illegal, as stated by Riot Games.

Now, with today's pay-to-earn games, the key concept is different. In these games, earning and exchanging items for money is actually a feature and, for some, the main goal. But how does it work? Let's take a look.

NFTs and Pay-to-Earn Games

To get started in these novel games, players need to acquire an NFT. An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a unique object that's stored in the blockchain. This token includes a certificate of ownership that can be used to determine its rightful owner, providing additional safety.

Anything can be an NFT, from a simple item all the way to unique areas or game characters.

After acquiring an item or character, the player's goal is to improve the value of their NFT by playing the game. This depends on the game and usually includes leveling it up, fighting with it, breeding or completing quests. NFT-owners can also gain access to exclusive perks and rewards, further increasing the value of their assets.

Think of it as a casino. You buy chips to access a game and then you play. If you end up making money, you can swap your chips for cash, turning a profit. Go here for more information on online casinos and see how they compare to other digital economies.

How P2E Games Affect Digital Economies

Long gone are the days when players had to illegally sell their accounts or items via the internet, risking losing their accounts or getting banned.

Since NFTs are stored in the blockchain, transactions can't be manipulated. Therefore, the network knows who the rightful owner is. This erases security concerns with hacked accounts or stolen items.

NFTs have led to the creation of safe environments where users can legally sell their assets for cryptocurrencies, mainly Ethereum. In fact, some P2E assets are now worth millions, such as Axie's creatures and Crypto Kitties.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)