Sewa International evacuates 467 African students from Ukraine

Houston-based Indian-American non-profit body Sewa International has evacuated 467 African students, including 367 Nigerians, from Ukraine's Sumy amidst a Russian military offensive.

Sewa volunteers coordinated the evacuation efforts responding to a request by Shina Alege, the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, the organization said in a statement.

Nigeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema thanked Sewa International Europe in his tweet for "their amazing facilitation and coordination".

He also thanked the Ukrainian government for providing buses. In a separate tweet, he thanked ambassador Alege "for his determination and perseverance".

Sewa Europe is continuing its efforts to help stranded people affected by the war in Ukraine and evacuated 467 African students, including 367 from Nigeria and another 100 from Namibia, Zambia, and South Africa, from Sumy on Tuesday, the organization said.

Sewa Europe volunteers received the request on March 5 from the ambassador and worked closely with the Sumy State University coordinators, Sumy city administration, and the Nigerian Student representative, Moses Fehintola.

The evacuation took place on Tuesday. Waiting students stood in line to board the buses. The students were taken from Sumy to the Romanian border where they are expected to board flights to their countries.

"It is heartening to see that Sewa's efforts to help the African Students have been fruitful and they have been evacuated from Sumy. We thank the Ukrainian government for providing the buses and a green corridor to help these students leave the war zone.

"We thank Ambassador Shina Alege for providing Sewa an opportunity to serve these students who were stuck in Sumy and facing danger," Sewa volunteers Nilesh Solanki from the United Kingdom, Divyang Pandya from Norway, and Heramb Kulkarni from Finland said over a WhatsApp call.

So far, Sewa International volunteers in Europe have helped nearly 1,200 individuals since the war started.

Over 100 Sewa volunteers are working within Ukraine and 50 volunteers are working along the border assisting people to cross the border. So far, Sewa has helped stranded people from 12 nations.

Sewa helplines continue to receive calls from stranded people and 350 volunteers are involved in answering the helplines and arranging food, shelter, transportation, and other types of help in various countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, the UK, and Germany.

Sewa is receiving support and cooperation from many religious people organizations such as ISKCON and Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and citizens in bordering countries such as Poland and Romania.

Volunteers from ISKCON and BAPS are working shoulder to shoulder with Sewa volunteers in serving food, providing shelter, and reaching out to people who need help, the statement added.

