Around 1.43 mln Ukrainians have fled to Poland since invasion - Border Guard
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:58 IST
The Polish Border Guard said on Thursday that 1.43 million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
The Border Guard said in a tweet that on Wednesday around 117,600 people crossed the border. As of 0600 GMT on Thursday around 22,000 people had crossed.
