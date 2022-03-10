Left Menu

Around 1.43 mln Ukrainians have fled to Poland since invasion - Border Guard

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:58 IST
The Polish Border Guard said on Thursday that 1.43 million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The Border Guard said in a tweet that on Wednesday around 117,600 people crossed the border. As of 0600 GMT on Thursday around 22,000 people had crossed.

