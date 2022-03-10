China stocks end higher on Russia-Ukraine talks

China stocks closed up on Thursday, as global markets rebounded on planned Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks and as a string of local companies and state media sought to soothe frayed nerves after recent sell-offs. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 4,292.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,296.09.

** Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain. ** Dozens of companies in China voluntarily disclosed their strong monthly performance, which was rarely seen before, to stabilise investor confidence. State media also sought to reassure investors, after the country's financial markets slumped to more than 20-month lows.

** "Both on and offshore markets are very oversold," Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International, said in a note. "As the outlook in Ukraine clears, the focus of the market will be back to the conflicts of the economic cycles between China and the United States." ** The start-up board ChiNext Price Index added 2.7%.

** Consumer staples gained 2.3%, with liquor makers up more than 4%. ** Healthcare shares surged 4.2%, machinery and chemicals firms rose more than 3% each.

** New energy shares jumped 4.3%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co up 3.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)