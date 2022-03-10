UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.21%.

* NATIONAL EXPRESS: National Express swung to an annual profit on Thursday and said it was considering its options for Stagecoach after a rival suitor outbid the bus and train operator. * DS SMITH: Cardboard maker DS Smith expects box volume growth for this year, which, along with price rises, could offset higher costs, the British company said on Thursday, adding that production in its small Ukrainian business had been suspended.

* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP: Purplebricks Group Chief Executive Officer Vic Darvey is leaving the company due to personal reasons and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Helena Marston, the British online real estate agent said on Thursday. * ITV: British broadcaster ITV said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Cosslett as its new chair to succeed Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after six years in the role in September.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Thursday forecast 2021-22 core earnings in line with reduced guidance as it reported an expected slowdown in revenue growth in its latest quarter. * JUST GROUP PLC: Just Group Plc reinstated its dividend after reporting a 9% jump in its annual profit on Thursday, buoyed by growing demand for the British life insurer's pension schemes and retirement sales services.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies in a pullout following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. * BATS: British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its business in Russia continued to operate, but that it had suspended all planned capital investment in the country following the Ukraine invasion.

* EVRAZ: Russian steelmaker Evraz Plc cancelled an interim dividend payment on Wednesday, citing uncertainties related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * FTSE 100: London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday as higher yields and upbeat earnings from insurer Prudential aided financial stocks.

