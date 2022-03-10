Left Menu

CCI approves HSBC Asset Management's proposal to acquire L&T finance unit

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved HSBC Asset Management's proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T Investment Management Limited.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved HSBC Asset Management's proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T Investment Management Limited. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of L&T Investment Management Limited (L&T AMC/Target) by HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited (HSBC AMC/Acquirer), CCI said in a statement.

The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T AMC by HSBC AMC from L&T Finance Holdings Limited (L&T Sponsor/Seller) and its nominees. L&T AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of L&T Mutual Fund schemes (L&T MF). It is responsible for managing investment of money pooled-in through investments made in L&T MF. L&T AMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T.

HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of HSBC Mutual Fund schemes. It is responsible for managing investments of money pooled-in through investments in HSBC Mutual Fund. HSBC AMC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC and belongs to the HSBC Group of companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

