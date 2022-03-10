China stocks end higher ahead of planned Russia-Ukraine talks

China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday, tracking a global rebound ahead of planned Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks, while a string of Chinese companies and state media trying to soothe frayed nerves after recent sell-offs also lifted sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% to end at 4,292.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,296.09. ** Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain.

** Dozens of companies in China voluntarily disclosed their strong monthly performance, which was rarely seen before, to stabilise investor confidence. State media also sought to reassure investors, after the country's financial markets slumped to more than 20-month lows. ** "Both on and offshore markets are very oversold," Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International, said in a note. "As the outlook in Ukraine clears, the focus of the market will be back to the conflicts of the economic cycles between China and the United States."

** The start-up board ChiNext Price Index added 2.7%. ** Consumer staples gained 2.3%, with liquor makers up more than 4%.

** Healthcare shares surged 4.2%, machinery and chemicals firms rose more than 3% each. ** New energy shares jumped 4.3%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co up 3.7%.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.3%, to 20,890.26, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9% to 7,255.82 points. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index ended up 1% after jumping as much as 4.4%, with new energy carmakers Li Auto and Xpeng soaring 8.7% and 6.7%, respectively.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan opened up nearly 5% but ended down 2.9%. ** Financials stocks and healthcare firms closed up more than 2% each.

** Energy shares retreated 0.7%, led by oil firms, following an overnight slump in oil prices.

