Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences gets 3 observations from USFDA for Vadodara plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:43 IST
Zydus Lifesciences gets 3 observations from USFDA for Vadodara plant
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspecting its Jarod (Vadodara) based manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the injectable facility from February 24 to March 10, 2022.

The inspection closed with three observations, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

''We are confident of addressing and resolving the issues to the satisfaction of USFDA. We remain committed to building a quality culture across our entire manufacturing network, and are committed to remain compliant with high standards of good manufacturing practices across our network,'' Zydus Lifesciences stated.

As per the US health regulator, an FDA Form 483 (observation) is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022