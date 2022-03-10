Russia says China refuses to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts - IFX
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:48 IST
China has refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, the aviation authority Rosaviatsia spokesman was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying on Thursday.
He said Russia would look for opportunities to source aircraft parts from other countries, including Turkey and India.
