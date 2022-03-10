Sun Mobility appoints Anant Badjatya as CEO of India biz

Electric vehicle energy infrastructure firm Sun Mobility on Thursday said it has appointed Anant Badjatya as the CEO for domestic operations.

In his last role, Badjatya served as the group chief executive officer with Stallion Group, a 51-year-old diversified conglomerate in West Africa with interests in automotive assembly and distribution, steel, packaging, fertiliser blending and rice milling.

''With over 21 years of professional experience..., we are confident Badjatya will surely lead SUN Mobility into the next phase of growth and help us in our aim to position the company as an industry leader in the electric vehicle energy infrastructure space,'' SUN Mobility co-founder and Vice-Chairman Chetan Maini said in a statement.

The exponential growth in the EV sector not just alters the way people and goods move today but also gives India the opportunity to emerge as a leader in clean, connected and shared mobility solutions, charging infrastructure, and to be a pioneer in renewable energy integration, Badjatya stated.

''I am thrilled to be part of a visionary company like SUN Mobility that has a firm commitment to bringing this change in the country. I am confident that we will be able to deploy robust strategies to scale up and emerge as the top player in the segment,'' he added.

Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, and pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy.

