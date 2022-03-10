Left Menu

Clover Infotech buys 25% stake in Data Science Wizards for Rs 15 cr

IT company Clover Infotech has bought a 25 per cent stake in artificial intelligence startup Data Science Wizards for Rs 15.22 crore. The two organisations can, thus, leverage synergies and solve challenges that customers face with automation, insights discovery, and smarter decision making, he said.Founded in 2019, Mumbai-based Data Science Wizards DSW has an office in Dublin as well.

IT company Clover Infotech has bought a 25 per cent stake in artificial intelligence startup Data Science Wizards for Rs 15.22 crore. Clover Infotech chairman Javed Tapia said the strategic investment in DSW will enable it to extend niche and focused data science and AI capabilities to its customers.

''Customers have entrusted Clover Infotech with their mission-critical data and applications for nearly three decades now. The two organisations can, thus, leverage synergies and solve challenges that customers face with automation, insights discovery, and smarter decision making,'' he said.

Founded in 2019, Mumbai-based Data Science Wizards (DSW) has an office in Dublin as well. It is an artificial intelligence and data science startup that primarily offers AI and data analytics solutions and consulting services to help enterprises with data-driven decisions. ''With Clover Infotech as a strategic investor, DSW can scale and replicate its AI-backed solutions across a huge customer base in India and focused global markets such as the Middle East, Europe, the US, and Singapore,'' DSW co-founder and CEO Sandeep Khuperkar said.

