Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of Prione Business Services by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources

Acquirer is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (ACI). ACI is the ultimate parent entity of the Amazon group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:21 IST
CCI approves acquisition of Prione Business Services by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources
Target is an Indian-owned and controlled company and is controlled by Hober Mallow Trust (Hober Mallow). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of Prione Business Services Private Limited by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources Private Limited

The proposed combination pertains to the proposed acquisition of Seventy-Six percent of the equity shares of Prione Business Services Private Limited (Target) by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources Private Limited (Acquirer).

Acquirer is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (ACI). ACI is the ultimate parent entity of the Amazon group. The Acquirer does not undertake any business activity in India. However, ACI, the ultimate parent company of the Acquirer, has certain indirect subsidiaries either registered in India or having business operations in India.

Target is an Indian-owned and controlled company and is controlled by Hober Mallow Trust (Hober Mallow). Seventy-Six percent of the share capital of Target is held by Hober Mallow. Acquirer already owns Twenty-three percent of the share capital of Target and Amazon Eurasia Holdings S.a.r.l. owns One percent of the share capital of Target. Target offers a variety of services tailored to help small and medium businesses ("SMBs") run their online businesses efficiently, inter alia, including digital cataloging, advertising, training and consulting, advisory and value-added services, adopting digital payments, and other overall enablement services.

Target has a wholly-owned subsidiary Cloudtail India Private Limited (CT). CT is engaged in B2C retail business in India, and currently offers for sale products to customers on the online marketplace, www.amazon.in operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (Amazon Marketplace). CT is also engaged in wholesale (B2B) trading of products through online and offline channels.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022