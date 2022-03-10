CCI approves acquisition of L&T Investment Management by HSBC Asset Management

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 100% share capital of L&T Investment Management Limited (L&T AMC/Target) by HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited (HSBC AMC/Acquirer)

The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100% equity share capital of L&T AMC by HSBC AMC from L&T Finance Holdings Limited (L&T Sponsor/Seller) and its nominees. The acquisition of equity shares of the Target falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002.

HSBC AMC / Acquirer

HSBC AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of HSBC Mutual Fund schemes (HSBC MF). It is responsible for managing investments of money pooled-in through investments in HSBC MF. HSBC AMC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC Group) and belongs to the HSBC Group of companies.

L&T AMC / Target

L&T AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of L&T Mutual Fund schemes (L&T MF). It is responsible for managing investment of money pooled-in through investments made in L&T MF. L&T AMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Sponsor.

(With Inputs from PIB)