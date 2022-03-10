Jeweller Pandora has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish jeweller Pandora has suspended all business with Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company suspended operations on Feb 24, it said.
Pandora has no employees in Russia or Belarus and its products are sold via distributors in both countries, a company spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the business in those two countries makes up less than 1% of its total revenue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine