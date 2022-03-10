Left Menu

China to widen yuan/rouble daily floating range from March 11

China will widen the daily floating range for the yuan against the Russian rouble in the interbank market, the country's foreign exchange trade platform (CFETS) said on Thursday. The CFETS, which is overseen by the central bank, said the pair will be allowed to deviate 10% either side of the daily yuan/rouble midpoint from the current 5%, effective from March 11, according to a statement on its website.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:23 IST
China to widen yuan/rouble daily floating range from March 11
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will widen the daily floating range for the yuan against the Russian rouble in the interbank market, the country's foreign exchange trade platform (CFETS) said on Thursday.

The CFETS, which is overseen by the central bank, said the pair will be allowed to deviate 10% either side of the daily yuan/rouble midpoint from the current 5%, effective from March 11, according to a statement on its website. It did not offer more details of the decision.

Global financial markets have been whipsawed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow has termed a "special military operation", prompting plunges in the Russian currency. "The yuan/rouble prices were mostly determined by changes in dollar versus rouble and yuan," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting recent huge volatility in the Russian currency therefore required a much wider trading band for the pair.

The rouble has tumbled about 45% against the greenback and nearly 40% against the yuan in the last two weeks. The Russian rouble, however, stabilised in early Moscow trade on Thursday, before the first talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022