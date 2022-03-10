China to widen yuan/rouble daily floating range from March 11

China will widen the daily floating range for the yuan against the Russian rouble in the interbank market, the country's foreign exchange trade platform (CFETS) said on Thursday.

The CFETS, which is overseen by the central bank, said the pair will be allowed to deviate 10% either side of the daily yuan/rouble midpoint from the current 5%, effective from March 11, according to a statement on its website. It did not offer more details of the decision.

Global financial markets have been whipsawed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow has termed a "special military operation", prompting plunges in the Russian currency. "The yuan/rouble prices were mostly determined by changes in dollar versus rouble and yuan," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting recent huge volatility in the Russian currency therefore required a much wider trading band for the pair.

The rouble has tumbled about 45% against the greenback and nearly 40% against the yuan in the last two weeks. The Russian rouble, however, stabilised in early Moscow trade on Thursday, before the first talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.

