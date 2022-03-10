Left Menu

Maharashtra's debt stock is 19.2 pc of GSDP: Economic Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:57 IST
Maharashtra's debt stock is 19.2 pc of GSDP: Economic Survey
  • Country:
  • India

The total debt stock of Maharashtra is expected to be Rs 6,15,170 crore which is 19.2 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), as per the Economy Survey for 2021-22 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

The GSDP for 2021-22 is expected to be Rs 31,97,782 crore, it said, adding that at 19.2 percent, debt stock is within the prescribed limit of 25 percent. The debt rose by Rs 76, 866 crores compared to 2020-21, the Survey said.

The total funds proposed for annual scheme 2021-22 are Rs 1,30,000 crore against Rs 1,15,000 crore for 2020-21, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022