Maharashtra's debt stock is 19.2 pc of GSDP: Economic Survey

The total debt stock of Maharashtra is expected to be Rs 6,15,170 crore which is 19.2 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), as per the Economy Survey for 2021-22 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

The GSDP for 2021-22 is expected to be Rs 31,97,782 crore, it said, adding that at 19.2 percent, debt stock is within the prescribed limit of 25 percent. The debt rose by Rs 76, 866 crores compared to 2020-21, the Survey said.

The total funds proposed for annual scheme 2021-22 are Rs 1,30,000 crore against Rs 1,15,000 crore for 2020-21, it added.

