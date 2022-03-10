Tamilnadu Petroproducts Becomes the World’s First LAB Manufacturer Accredited with the BIS 12795:2020 Certification

Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers confers the company’s Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) with BIS (IS 12795:2020) certification Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) became the first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) manufacturing company in the world to be granted Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

• TPL’s ‘Superlab’ brand is among the most trusted LAB brands in the country today.

• The certification will play an instrumental role in further establishing TPL as the market leader and the only authorized seller of the chemical in India.

• LAB has application in the production of biodegradable detergent, making it a sustainable alternative to current detergent compositions.

​In a significant development, Chennai-based petrochemicals manufacturer Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) becomes the first company in the world to have its product linear alkylbenzene (LAB) conferred with IS12795:2020 certification by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. TPL is a part of the petrochemicals division of AM International, the Singapore-headquartered diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture.

The company is India’s leading manufacturer of LAB and the only producer in South India. LAB is a crucial raw material used in the manufacture of synthetic detergents and industrial cleaners. Around 40% of the fabric detergents used in Indian households constitute TPL's products. Its 'Superlab’ brand is among the most trusted LAB brands in the country today.

With the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, TPL emerges as the only authorized seller of LAB in the Indian market. The certificate is in line with the requirements of the Linear Alkyl Benzene (Quality Control) Order, 2021. According to the provisions of this order, only LAB manufacturers with IS 12795 certification can sell their products in the Indian markets. The development further establishes TPL as the preferred partner for the industries having LAB applications.

Congratulating the team on the accreditation, Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman, TPL & Founder Chairman, AM International, said, “We are delighted to be the first company in India to achieve this milestone. Linear alkyl benzene (LAB) is the compound of the future. It will emerge as a primary alternative to current non-biodegradable compositions. This offers us incredible opportunities to capitalize and shape an evolving market. We will definitely leverage the first mover advantage to its fullest potential.

As an industry leader, product quality has been the top priority at TPL. It will be our continuous endeavour to serve our segment partners with the highest quality of LAB for years to come and contribute to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative with pride.” LAB is produced as an intermediate product when producing surface tension lowering compounds ''surfactant''. The petrochemical finds its application in producing biodegradable detergent, thereby making it a sustainable alternative to current detergent compositions. The compound has been rigorously evaluated by the European Council Regulation (EC) and found to have no environmental or health concerns of consequence. The demand for LAB is on the rise in India due to the growing awareness through government initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission. Other factors include changing lifestyles due to a considerable increase in per capita disposable income. It has led to the detergent manufacturing industry's growth, further boosting the demand for LAB in the country. Issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the BIS Certification is a means to provide a third-party guarantee of quality, safety and reliability of products to customers. The agency is the largest of all Indian certification bodies and plays a significant role in standardizing Indian quality standards.

About Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), a part of the Singapore-based AM International, is a leading manufacturer of industrial intermediate chemicals with its headquarters in Chennai, India. The company was established in 1984 with the founding objective of setting up a state-of-the-art Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) manufacturing facility. Today, TPL’s portfolio of products also includes caustic soda, propylene oxide and chlorine.

About AM International AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many group businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group's business verticals include Fertilizers, Supply Chain, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Green Energy. The group's CSR activities are helmed under the AM Foundation, and its initiatives are focused on primary healthcare such as safe water, basic sanitation & hygiene, nutrition, immunization and education.

