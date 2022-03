Rlys to resume providing linen, blankets inside trains

In a major relief to passengers, the railways on Thursday issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect. The national transporter, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended. PTI ASG SRY

