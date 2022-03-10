BLS International expects high visa demand after resumption of int'l flights

Visa outsourcing company BLS International on Thursday said it expects a pick up in visa demand with India deciding to resume international flight services from March 27 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

With the opening up of the global travel industry and a drop in the COVID-19 cases, the company is expected to witness growth in its visa and consular services as well as e-governance services in India and other countries, BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Agarwal said in a statement.

India on Tuesday announced the resumption of regular international flights from March 27 after a two-year hiatus.

The country had suspended the scheduled international flights from March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020, under air bubble arrangements.

There is going to be a lot of demand as soon as international flights start, Agarwal said.

At the global level, governments have declared the COVID-19 pandemic an endemic, so, everything is open globally, Agarwal mentioned.

The number of active COVID cases in India has dropped to 44,488 and the country reported 4,184 new cases on Thursday.

BLS International is a leading outsourcing services provider in visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services. It has a presence in 62 countries and is working for more than 45 government clients.

