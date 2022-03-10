SUN Mobility Appoints Anant Badjatya as the new India CEO

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN Mobility, the leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the appointment of Anant Badjatya as the CEO for its India business.

''With over 21 years of professional experience and a stellar career record in scaling up and growing businesses, we are confident Anant will surely lead SUN Mobility into the next phase of growth and help us in our aim to position the company as an industry leader in the Electric Vehicle energy infrastructure space,'' said Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility speaking about the appointment.

''The exponential growth in the EV sector not just alters the way people and goods move today but also gives India the opportunity to emerge as a leader in clean, connected, and shared mobility solutions, charging infrastructure, and to be a pioneer in renewable energy integration. I am thrilled to be a part of a visionary company like SUN Mobility that has a firm commitment to bringing this change in the country. I am confident that we will be able to deploy robust strategies to scale up and emerge as the top player in the segment,'' said Anant Badjatya, CEO – India, SUN Mobility.

Anant is a general management professional with over two decades of global experience across diverse industries. In his last role, Anant served as Group Chief Executive Officer with Stallion Group, a 51-year-old diversified conglomerate in West Africa with interests in automotive assembly and distribution, steel, packaging, fertilizer blending and rice milling. Prior to this, Anant was the Group Chief Executive Officer of ANC Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate with focus on education, food, contracting, and steel among others. Anant also had a decade long career with ArcelorMittal, where he held various positions including his role as Chief Executive Officer for ArcelorMittal Projects in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.

Anant is an engineer from NIT Durgapur and an alumnus of INSEAD France.

About SUN Mobility: SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing energy mobility solutions and services to the transportation sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper, and more convenient way; thereby, making mass migration to a sustainable, pollution-free future possible. Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is led by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva now Mahindra Electric, Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group and Ajay Goel, Co-Founder & Executive Director at SUN Mobility. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2/3 wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward. The company has successfully deployed 65 Swap Points™ in 15+ cities in India, resulting in 700K+ rides and powering 15 million kms in the country.

