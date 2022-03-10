CavinKare revamps national haircare brand Nyle Naturals; ropes in Erica Fernandes as brand ambassador

Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI): Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare has revamped its national haircare brand Nyle Naturals and has unveiled a slew of new variants, the city-based company said on Thursday.

The company said under its revamping exercise, it has roped in actress Erica Fernandes as the brand ambassador for Nyle Naturals shampoo.

CavinKare said it has launched three shampoo variants -- soft and shiny, anti-dandruff, and strong and health -- repositioning the brand as anti-hairfall range of shampoos.

The company has associated with the branding and design agency Almond Branding, Mumbai and has unveiled a new television commercial under the revamping exercise.

''We are revitalising Nyle Naturals as a steadfast anti-hair fall range more relevant for the consumers who are constantly in worry of hair fall. We aim to address hair fall and other related problems with advanced natural solutions,'' company Business Head-Personal Care, Raja Varatharaju said.

''We are optimistic to win the new-age consumers who are more aware and informed of their buying choices and their needs. Nyle Naturals shampoo has also revamped its packaging to a more convenient and classier format enabling greater shelf impact,'' he said.

The Nyle Naturals shampoo variants starts at Rs 49 for 90 ml, and goes up to Rs 395 for 800ml variant. The anti-dandruff variant is priced from Rs 58 for 90ml and goes up to Rs 445 for 800 ml, the statement added.

