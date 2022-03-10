Left Menu

Rugby-Georgia qualify for 2023 World Cup due to sanctions on Russia

Russia's invasion has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the offensive, has also been punished. World Rugby, which banned Russia and Belarus on Feb. 28 and suspended the Rugby Union of Russia's membership, said on Thursday that the ban meant Russia could not play its remaining World Cup qualifying matches in the 2022 European Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:56 IST
Rugby-Georgia qualify for 2023 World Cup due to sanctions on Russia

Georgia have qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France as a result of Russia being banned from international competition due to its invasion of Ukraine, global governing body World Rugby said on Thursday. Russia's invasion has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the offensive, has also been punished.

World Rugby, which banned Russia and Belarus on Feb. 28 and suspended the Rugby Union of Russia's membership, said on Thursday that the ban meant Russia could not play its remaining World Cup qualifying matches in the 2022 European Championship. "Therefore these matches will be treated as abandoned," World Rugby said, adding that the updated standings meant that Georgia had sealed its spot at the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022