Left Menu

India to operate 3 flights on Thursday to bring back 600 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

They were evacuated in the second attempt from Sumy, which has been witnessing heavy shelling and intense gunfire ever since the Russian offensive on Ukraine began last month.For two weeks, the Indian students in Sumy waged a doughty battle in bomb shelters and basements of their hostels in frigid weather, low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies, as Russian forces clobbered the city with rockets and heavy gunfire.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:03 IST
India to operate 3 flights on Thursday to bring back 600 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will operate three flights on Thursday to bring back the last big group of 600 students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The students had boarded a special train from Lviv for Poland. They reached Poland on Thursday.

The students reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train.

According to the details shared by the students with PTI, three flights will be operated between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm (local time) from the Rzeszow airport in Poland to bring them back.

The first flight at 4.30 pm (9 pm IST) is for first, second and third year students. The second flight at 5.30 pm (10.30 pm IST) is for fourth and fifth year students and the third at 6.30 pm (11.30 pm IST) is for students with pets, fifth and sixth year students and for any other students who may have been left behind.

''We have reached Poland, from here we are expected to take the flight for India,'' said Jisna Jiji, a 25-year-old medical student.

Covering hundreds of miles across Ukraine, using multiple means of transport, the students were evacuated from the war-hit east European country after their two weeks of excruciating stay in beleaguered Sumy.

The Indian government is carrying out the most delicate and challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

The Indian nationals were taken from Sumy in a convoy of 13 buses escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Poltava, Anshad Ali, a student coordinator, said.

The students endured a strenuous journey to escape the war-hit region. They were evacuated in the second attempt from Sumy, which has been witnessing heavy shelling and intense gunfire ever since the Russian offensive on Ukraine began last month.

For two weeks, the Indian students in Sumy waged a doughty battle in bomb shelters and basements of their hostels in frigid weather, low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies, as Russian forces clobbered the city with rockets and heavy gunfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022