Turkey says Lavrov-Kuleba meeting was civil despite all difficulties
Reuters | Antalya | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday was civil despite all the difficulties and the most important outcome of the talks was establishing contact, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Speaking at a news conference after the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, which Cavusoglu also attended, he said there was a need for both a humanitarian corridor from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and for a sustainable ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cavusoglu
- Russian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Mariupol
- Turkey
- Mevlut
- Ukrainian
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Erdogan says Turkey can open borders with Armenia if Yerevan committed to normalisation
Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. talks on F-16s going well -media
Israeli president casts Turkey visit as part of climate campaign