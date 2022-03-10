Left Menu

Turkey says Lavrov-Kuleba meeting was civil despite all difficulties

Reuters | Antalya | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:17 IST
Turkey says Lavrov-Kuleba meeting was civil despite all difficulties
Mevlut Cavusoglu
The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday was civil despite all the difficulties and the most important outcome of the talks was establishing contact, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, which Cavusoglu also attended, he said there was a need for both a humanitarian corridor from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and for a sustainable ceasefire.

