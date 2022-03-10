4ever Bold: The New BMW X4 Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Athlete with the all-new ‘X’ factor: Pioneering Sports Activity Coupe with a fresh character.

• Striking concept, expressive design and sporty performance.

• Choice of high-performing petrol and diesel engines.

#BMWX4 #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure The new BMW X4 has been launched in India today. BMW has refreshed the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) with striking design elements, added equipment and attractive features.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget.” The new BMW X4 is available in an exclusive ‘Black Shadow’ edition in limited numbers only. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it’s tailored to suit the needs of motorsport enthusiasts.

The car has been launched in a diesel and petrol variant at the following ex-showroom prices - BMW X4 xDrive30i - INR 70,50,000 BMW X4 xDrive30d - INR 72,50,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorised BMW Dealer.

The new BMW X4 is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicledark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.52 per kilometre. The BMW X4 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

BMW India Financial Services offers an attractive BMW 360˚ financial plan with ‘drive away monthly price’ of INR 89,999/-, assured buyback and flexible end of term options. Customized financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

The new BMW X4.

The distinctive sports activity coupe design of the new BMW X4 is a guaranteed head turner. The significantly redesigned exterior reinforces the off-road look and sportiness. The new front is immediately noticeable with its striking BMW kidney grille, thin headlights and redesigned front apron.

The distinctive BMW mesh kidney grille has all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now 10mm slimmer and flatter, creating a more focused face. They are designed in M Shadow line with black accents and have Matrix function as standard. Moving below, the newly designed front apron conveys power through the M Aerodynamic package which features components in body color in front / rear apron and side sill covers. Vertical air intakes and bumper inserts in dark shadow metallic add further boldness.

The side profile is tremendously athletic and sporty. A visual black frame is created around the coupe-style windows with M High Gloss Shadow line. It extends from window recess cover, along the guide rail, mid pillars, to the base of the side-view mirrors and finally the roof rail. 20” light M alloy wheels double spoke and M Sport Brakes with red callipers display track readiness.

The rear is tidier with increased painted surface and bumper in M Aerodynamic package. The bumper is done up in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in black color.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in a new sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generous proportions, it ensures first-class comfort. The interior has clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically impeccable cockpit design that ensures the driver’s focus remains one hundred per cent on the intense driving experience. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior flair of a premium SAC with Sports Seats which impress with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. Rear passengers can tilt the seats backwards by up to 9˚ for added comfort. The modern design of the centre console, instrument panel in Sensatec, usage of M headliner anthracite and galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin’s premiumness. M leather steering wheel with ‘Walknappa’ black with black stitching and M logo spells exclusivity. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. The boot has a capacity of 525 litres and can be expanded further to 1,430 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The innovative petrol and diesel engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.

The 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension makes it possible to adjust the damper characteristics to suit any given driving situation, increasing comfort and driving dynamics.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT/ SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

The new BMW X4 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

