Mariupol hospital bombing killed three people, including a child - Ukraine's president
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:32 IST
Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
In a televised address, he said Russia's assertion that the hospital had no patients was not true. "Like always, they lie confidently," he said.
