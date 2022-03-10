Left Menu

Russia suspends exports of tech, telecoms, medical, auto, agricultural equipment until end-2022

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:34 IST
The Russian government has banned exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, among other items, until the end of 2022, in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow, it said on Thursday.

In total, over 200 items were included on the export suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers, turbines and other goods.

Carmaker Stellantis, which produces and sells the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, Fiat brands in Russia, was looking to start exporting locally-made light commercial vehicles to Western Europe before Russia invaded Ukraine.

