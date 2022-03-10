Russia suspends exports of tech, telecoms, medical, auto, agricultural equipment until end-2022
Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian government has banned exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, among other items, until the end of 2022, in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow, it said on Thursday.
In total, over 200 items were included on the export suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers, turbines and other goods.
Carmaker Stellantis, which produces and sells the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, Fiat brands in Russia, was looking to start exporting locally-made light commercial vehicles to Western Europe before Russia invaded Ukraine.
