Sebi's redressal portal SCORES receives 3,110 complaints in Feb; fixes 3,483

Total 3,483 complaints received through grievance redressal system SCORES were disposed of against listed entities or market intermediaries in February, according to data released by Sebi on Thursday.

These resolved complaints include grievances brought forward from previous periods.

At the beginning of February, total 3,322 complaints were pending and 3,110 complaints were received in that month, the data showed.

These complaints pertained to refund, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

The regulator also noted that there were 53 complaints as of February 2022, which were pending for more than three months against venture capital funds, stockbroker and research analyst.

It also said the average resolution time for a complaint was 30 days.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned the four entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of February this year. Most complaints were pending against stockbroker Sunness Capital India.

CIG Realty Fund, Grovalue Financial Services and Transglobe Foods Ltd are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

