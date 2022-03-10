Sustainability is now counted as major pillar of export business: AEPC

Left Menu

Apparel industry is aware that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion sector will become less viable and sustainability is now counted as one of the major pillars of export business, industry body AEPC said on Thursday.Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka said India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion giving it a competitive edge towards efficient implementation and monitoring of sustainability.The Indian apparel industry is very well aware of the alarming fact that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:10 IST
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Narendra Goenka said India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion giving it a competitive edge towards efficient implementation and monitoring of sustainability.

''The Indian apparel industry is very well aware of the alarming fact that without sustainable supply chains, the fashion industry will become less and less viable. Sustainability is now counted as one of the major pillars of apparel export business and a growth tool,'' he said in a webinar held on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles said that initiatives like PM-MITRA, under which seven mega textile parks will be set up across the country, would help in promoting sustainable growth of the sector and make the industry future ready.

India has recently launched Project SURE - Sustainable Resolution - a firm commitment from the industry to move towards fashion that contributes to a clean environment. Indian brands have pledged to source/ utilize a substantial portion of their total consumption using sustainable raw materials and processes by 2025.

