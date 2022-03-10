After 2 deaths, HP's Kangra administration bans paragliding until further orders

Following the death of two people during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, the district administration has banned the activity until further orders, an official said on Thursday.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal has banned paragliding under the Disaster Management Act. The district tourism development officer has been asked to ensure that all paragliding operators and pilots are registered and unique codes are issued to them, the official said.

According to an official release, Jindal will review the ban order in about a fortnight after ensuring that all registered operators and pilots have adhered to the administration's directions. On Wednesday, a helper, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance at Bir Billing in Kangra. The two men fell down from a height of 25-30 feet and died on the spot. The pilot suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)