Left Menu

After 2 deaths, HP's Kangra administration bans paragliding until further orders

On Wednesday, a helper, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance at Bir Billing in Kangra. The pilot suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:52 IST
After 2 deaths, HP's Kangra administration bans paragliding until further orders
  • Country:
  • India

Following the death of two people during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, the district administration has banned the activity until further orders, an official said on Thursday.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal has banned paragliding under the Disaster Management Act. The district tourism development officer has been asked to ensure that all paragliding operators and pilots are registered and unique codes are issued to them, the official said.

According to an official release, Jindal will review the ban order in about a fortnight after ensuring that all registered operators and pilots have adhered to the administration's directions. On Wednesday, a helper, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance at Bir Billing in Kangra. The two men fell down from a height of 25-30 feet and died on the spot. The pilot suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022