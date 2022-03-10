NITI Aayog to use KidEx’s technology platform to host AIM’s flagship programs

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog today announced partnership with KidEx Venture Private Limited to leverage KidEx's existing technology platform "IKIGAI" to host AIM's flagship programs "Tinkerpreneur", "ATL Marathon" and other similar ATL related challenges. The programs will be available to 1 Crore+ school students on the AIM network across India. These programs would be accessible to every student affiliated with ATL's network of schools in a digital, convenient manner at zero cost.

Over a two-year timeframe, AIM & KidEx will outreach at least 10 Lakhs+ young learners & enable them to get exposure to AIM proprietary programs on Innovation & Entrepreneurship. KidEx technology platform has been evaluated over last 1 year during which 1 lakh+ students from 1,500+ schools have used the platform & found it convenient & engaging resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 85%+.

KidEx shall be adopting 100 schools under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) initiative. KidEx shall be offering free licenses for company's flagship products for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to these 100 schools. Launched in 2020, KidEx's flagship product aims at enabling holistic development of children through experiential learning of age-appropriate activities and discovery of innate potential of children.

Sharing his views, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Dr. Chintan Vaishnav said "At AIM, we're committed to leveraging our network of state of the art Atal Tinkering Labs to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. This partnership with KidEx will provide an enhanced experience for our innovators, teachers and mentors. Having smart and intuitive technology solutions such as these will augment the innovation experience for ATLs."

The partnership's first engagement will go live on 1 May 2022 with AIM Bootcamp, ATL Tinkerpreneur for students of 9600+ schools. The event is a 9-week virtual bootcamp to equip students with 21st century digital and entrepreneurship skills. The event is available for free for students of ATL network schools in Std. VI-XII.

Kapish Saraf, CEO, KidEx said, "We are honored to collaborate with NITI Aayog. India has 15L+ schools – if every school produces one entrepreneur every year & 0.1% of those entrepreneurs build a Unicorn, India will see 1,500 new Unicorns every year. The technology solution we have built is to make this dream a reality, soon. Atal Innovation Mission's aim to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India, is what we resonate with very closely."

About KidEx - KidEx is a Startup India recognized company, started by alumni of IIT Kharagpur & IIM Calcutta, working on improving holistic development of each & every child, through extracurriculars & real life skill learning programs. The company's flagship product includes "National All Rounder Championship" & "Age Appropriate Holistic Development Report Card".

About AIM - Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is Government of India's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of our country. AIM's objective is to develop new programmes and policies for fostering innovation in different sectors of the economy, provide platforms and collaboration opportunities for different stakeholders, and create an umbrella structure to oversee the innovation & entrepreneurship ecosystem of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)