Euro zone bond yields, euro jump as ECB plans to end bond buys in Q3

Euro zone bond yields and the euro shot up on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it plans to end its bond buying programme in the third quarter in a surprise move. Given uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine investors had expected the ECB to make as few policy commitments as possible.

The ECB said purchases during the third quarter under its conventional bond buying programme, the APP, would be smaller than previously planned and will end in the third quarter if economic data allows it. Any adjustments in interest rates will take "some time" after bond purchases end and would be "gradual", it said. Germany's two-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose more than 17 bps to -0.35% as traders ramped up bets on ECB rate hikes.

Germany's five-year bond yield turned positive for the first time since Feb 28. Euro zone money markets moved to price in 45 bps of ECB hikes by December, versus 35 bps before ECB decision.

Markets brought forward bets on a first, 10 basis-point hike to July, compared with September before the decision. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose as much as 10 bps to 0.294%, the highest since Feb 16. By 1325 GMT it was up 8 bps to 0.27%.

Bond yields in Southern Europe, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, soared, with two-year Italian yields last up 19 bps on the day at 0.17%. The closely-watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields, effectively the risk premium on Italian debt, rose to as high as 162 bps from around 150 bps before the meeting.

"As things stand there is a path to end (quantitative easing) but that's not an indication of rate hike soon after," Marchel Alexandrovich, European economist at Saltmarsh Economics, said. "For the time being they are choosing to look through some of the uncertainty created by the war. The more immediate impact will be the rise on inflation and we could get inflation above 6%, which means the risks of entrenched inflation expectations."

"So, they are focusing on upside inflation risks and not the downside risks to growth for now but that's not set in stone." A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations dropped sharply after the decision, to around 2.06% from nearly 2.16% earlier on Thursday.

The euro rebounded more than half a percent after the ECB statement. It was last unchanged on the day, versus down 0.3% before the decision. Euro zone stocks fell to fresh session lows following the ECB statement and were down 2.6%, while a gauge of the bloc's banking stocks ticked higher from near session lows and was last down nearly 2%.

