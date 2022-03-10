Left Menu

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal: CBDT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:04 IST
Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal: CBDT
  • Country:
  • India

Refunds worth over Rs 1.86 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers during the current financial year, the Income Tax department said on Thursday.

This includes refunds of Rs 67,442 crore in 2,11,76,025 cases under the personal income tax category and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,19,235 crore in 2,31,654 cases, the department said in a series of tweets.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,86,677 crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 07th March, 2022,'' it said.

''This includes 1.74 crore refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 35,296.86 crore,'' it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the policy-making body for the I-T department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022