IMF chief says Africa vulnerable to higher food, fuel prices due to Ukraine war
Africa's economic outlook is particularly vulnerable to higher food and fuel prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as to reduced tourism revenues and diminished access to financial services.
"A recalibration of policies appears inevitable in many countries," Georgieva said in remarks to African finance ministers and central bank governors. "At this difficult moment, the Fund stands ready to help African countries reduce the cost of any needed policy adjustments through policy advice, capacity development, and lending."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Indian-American economic advisor leads Biden admin in executing sanctions on Russia