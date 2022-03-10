Russia proposes registering leased planes as airlines' property
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:27 IST
Russia's government said on Thursday that it had proposed in draft legislation allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property and for them to be given Russian airworthiness certificates.
The government added in a message on the Telegram messaging app that it had also proposed restricting foreign ships' entry into Russian ports.
