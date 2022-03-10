M&S CEO Steve Rowe to step down in May
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:47 IST
British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday its chief executive Steve Rowe would stand down after it reports annual results on May 25.
M&S said Rowe will be succeeded by two co-CEOs - Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, who are currently M&S's joint chief operating officers.
