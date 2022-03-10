UCO Bank to acquire 3 pc stake in debt resolution company IDRCL

Left Menu

10-03-2022
UCO Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire 3 per cent stake in India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) for Rs 1.50 crore, the bank said on Thursday.

UCO Bank became one of the stakeholders of IDRCL on March 9, 2022. The bank's holding in the company will be 3 per cent, therefore no approval is required, it said in a regulatory filing.

The state-owned lender further said the acquisition will be completed within 10 working days from the date of agreement.

The acquisition will be for a cash consideration of Rs 1.50 crore, it added.

IDRCL is a public sector asset rehabilitation agency where the stressed assets of the public sector undertaking can be transferred. PSUs can transfer the stressed assets to the agency, hence cleaning up their books.

The intent of setting up of such an agency is to speed up the resolution process and maximising recoveries.

