Left Menu

M&S CEO Steve Rowe to step down in May

The group said current joint chief operating officers, Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, will take over. Machin will become CEO and will take on responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the executive committee.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:12 IST
M&S CEO Steve Rowe to step down in May

British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday its chief executive Steve Rowe will stand down after six years in the job in May and be succeeded by two of his senior lieutenants.

Rowe, who joined M&S at the age of 15 before rising through the ranks, will step down after M&S reports annual results on May 25. The group said current joint chief operating officers, Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, will take over.

Machin will become CEO and will take on responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the executive committee. He will continue to have oversight of his current portfolio of responsibilities, which includes the leadership of M&S's food business, as well as operations, property, store development and technology.

He will also take on responsibility for HR and corporate communications. Bickerstaffe will become Co-CEO with a particular focus on driving the group's strategy of selling across multiple platforms.

She will retain her existing portfolio including responsibility for clothing & home, MS2, international and financial services. Both Machin and Bickerstaffe will join M&S's PLC board on May 25.

The retailer added that chief financial officer Eoin Tonge will become chief strategy & finance officer and will play an enhanced role in leading the future development of the business. Rowe will cease full-time employment after M&S's annual shareholders' meeting on July 5 but remain an adviser for up to a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022