Colgate-Palmolive appoints Prabha Narasimhan as India CEO

FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive on Thursday said it has decided to appoint Prabha Narasimhan, a former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executive, as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director for its India unit Colgate-Palmolive (India).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive on Thursday said it has decided to appoint Prabha Narasimhan, a former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executive, as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director for its India unit Colgate-Palmolive (India). The current CEO and managing director of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ram Raghavan has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and will be based out of its headquarter in New York.

"This is to inform that nomination and remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, noted that effective April 16, 2022, Ram Raghavan, managing director and CEO of the company has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and will be based out of its headquarter at New York," Colgate-Palmolive said in a statement. "The NRC has further identified Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and recommended her name to the Board of Directors for her appointment as such effective from September 1, 2022," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

