Jharkhand govt serious about refund of Sahara investors' money: Minister

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:27 IST
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday said in the assembly that the state government was serious about return of Sahara investors' hard-earned money and was keeping a close tab on developments.

Oraon said the matter was lying with capital markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and the apex court.

People from Jharkhand, mostly comprising poor labourers, farmers and people in the low income group invested about Rs 2,500 crore with the Sahara Group schemes and are running to pillar from post to get their hard-earned money, BJP legislator Navin Jaiswal said in the assembly raising the issue.

Jaiswal demanded that a 'Helpline' be set-up in the state where persons who had invested in the group can register their complaints in order to know the exact number of investors and funds on the pattern of the helpline create by Jharkhand government for students and others trapped in crisis-torn Ukraine.

''Small investors have invested the funds in the Group...Sahara Parivar is a registered company...Market regulator SEBI is looking into it...state government has not much control over it,'' Finance Minister Oraon said, adding that the state has sent complaints to Sahara earlier.

He said an amount of about Rs 24,000 crore was lying with SEBI Sahara Refund Account and the matter is pending with the apex court.

